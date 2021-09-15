Manor ISD student shot, injured during reported robbery

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old Manor ISD student was shot during a reported robbery Wednesday.

The Manor Police Department said it was investigating an alleged robbery in the Bell Farms Subdivision. An 18-year-old was shot, and they received non-life-threatening injuries.

The superintendent confirmed it was one of their high school students. District leaders are not releasing the name of the student or the school they go to.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the scholar, their family and all others involved in this horrific act of violence,” Manor ISD said.

School district staff will be in touch with the victim and their family to offer support. Additionally, the district’s crisis team will be available the rest of the week to provide help to other students and staff.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information on the shooting or robbery is asked to call Manor PD at (512) 272-8177.