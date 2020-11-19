Manor ISD mourns the loss of ‘hugely valued’ help desk technician

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District said Thursday it is saddened by the loss of one of the members of its technology department.

Andrew Paz worked at Manor ISD for two years as a help desk technician.

“Drew, as he was known by his friends and family, was the first line of contact in the MISD Technology Department and a hugely valued friend and colleague,” the district wrote in a release.

Paz served as a technician in the technology department helping students, families and staff, according to a Manor ISD statement. It did not say in the release what caused his death.

“He took the term professional to an entirely new level,” said Alfredo Loredo, Executive Director of Technology. “Drew was comprehensive in his approach to helping out a person, whether they were calling on the Help Desk line or in person. He was an ideal team player — always willing to go beyond to accomplish the mission of the department.”

Manor ISD is offering grief counseling in a virtual setting for staff and the community on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The district says that anyone requesting support is encouraged to fill out a confidential form and a social worker will make contact to confirm the appointment and will give a ZOOM link for the counseling session.

Anyone seeking additional resources can contact Nanette.Deaton@manorisd.net, Director of Guidance and Counseling, and Rebecca.Lott@manorisd.net, Director of Partnerships and Wellness.