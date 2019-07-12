Manor ISD approves $90.9 million budget for 2019-20 school year

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District approved a $90.9 million budget for the 2019 to 2020 school year, which includes pay increases to district employees.

According to a press release from Manor ISD, the budget includes experience-based adjustments for teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors. The adjustments are expected to range from 4 to 7% based on the employee’s placement on the salary scale.

Other highlights of the new budget include a new base rate of $20 an hour for bus drivers and a $5,000 stipend for bilingual teachers. In addition, the pay for new-to-the-profession teachers will be adjusted to $48,780.

The district is expecting to start the 2019-20 school year with an estimated 9,500 students and more than 1,000 employees.

In June, Gov. Abbott signed a major public school finance reform bill into law. The bill provides $11.6 billion in funding for pre-kindergarten programs, career and technology education priorities and increases in teacher salaries.

