Manor ISD: Another positive worker, meal distributions resuming and COVID-19 testing site will soon open

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District confirmed Tuesday another of its food service workers has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of district employees who have the virus to six. It also announced plans to begin a testing site at one of its schools, and a restart of its meal distribution service.

Meal distributions resuming

Last week, Manor ISD suspended its meal service, academic packet handout and technology distribution after two more food service employees tested positive.

“We understand that closing our distribution disrupted the plans of many of our families, but we believe that this was the right decision given the circumstances,” said Superintendent Royce Avery in a Facebook post.

However, the district says it plans to resume meal distribution next week, starting April 27. It’s available at Oak Meadows Elementary School and Lagos Elementary School Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with either students present or documentation. The district says families will receive food for multiple days on Thursday and says it will work to release a distribution plan for future weeks.

COVID-19 testing partnership

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be up and running starting April 22 at Manor Senior High School through a partnership between MISD, the City of Manor and CommUnity Care/Central Health.

People will be able to drive-through for testing in the “Visitor’s Side” parking lot every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Those experiencing coronavirus-like-symptoms will be screened and then tested if they meet the testing criteria,” MISD wrote. “The tests are free, but if you have insurance, CommunityCare will bill your insurance. No appointment or provider referral is necessary.”