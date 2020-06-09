Man who died Sunday in Lake Travis identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County authorities have identified the man who died in Lake Travis on Sunday while swimming at a park in Jonestown.

Santos Ervin Cux-Tacatic, 33, of Austin, was in the swimming area at Jones Brothers Park when he went under the water and didn’t resurface, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at 12:30 p.m., and by 12:55 p.m., the rescue efforts turned into a recovery effort. At 1:37 p.m., Lake Travis Fire and Rescue found the man’s body in an area about 8-10 deep.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating the cause and manner of Cux-Tacatic’s death.

