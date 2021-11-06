Man turns himself in after shooting in Elgin, police say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man reportedly turned himself into Travis County sheriff’s deputies after a shooting in Elgin Saturday morning, TCSO says.

TCSO says it responded to a 911 call in the 23200 block of Alicia Drive around 10:30 a.m. The area is just north of Hogeye Road. The caller told police he shot and killed another person.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was waiting for them, identified himself and willingly turned himself into deputies, TCSO says. Police attempted CPR on the victim, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man.

TCSO says the two men knew each other, but were not blood relatives. The man is being detained. No arrests have been made, at last check.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.