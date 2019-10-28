Man traumatically injured after falling 20 ft in southeast Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics rescued a man with traumatic injuries after he fell 20 feet on Sunday night in southeast Travis County.

Medics responded to the 6200 block of FM 973 Road around 9 p.m. The area is just south of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

An ATCEMS spokesperson tweeted a man in his 30s has been declared a trauma alert and they used a rope system to haul him up the embankment.

Medics took him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

