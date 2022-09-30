Image of Billy Faircloth, seated on the right, with his attorneys (Tim Holcomb/KXAN photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man convicted and jailed for a February 2011 aggravated assault could be released on bond after it was found DNA evidence used in the case was inconclusive.

Billy Faircloth, 55, was convicted in February 2012 and sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was accused of attacking a woman in a downtown Ausitn officer building.

However, Travis County officials said the DNA evidence used to convict Faircloth was inconclusive.

“New scientific evidence revealed that inconclusive DNA was relied upon to secure his conviction, and the analyst did not know this at the time of his trial,” a release from Travis County officials said.

An audit shut down the Austin Police Department’s DNA lab, so Faircloth’s attorneys filed a writ challenging the evidence used to secure the conviction and to have their client freed.

On Thursday, a Travis County judge signed an order to release Faircloth on bond, and court records showed his bond was set at $50,000.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that they believed Faircloth was entitled to relief and that his conviction should be vacated based on the faulty DNA evidence presented during his trial in 2012.

“Our Conviction Integrity Unit has a duty to seek out and pursue innocence and ensure that no person who is innocent or entitled to a new trial due to a wrongful conviction is forgotten in prison. In this case and every case, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office has an obligation to ensure the integrity of convictions and seek justice,” the DA’s office said.