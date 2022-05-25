TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in northern Travis County, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Shoreline Drive. That’s near Bratton Lane in the Wells Branch area.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. after reports about gunfire and a person dying in a vehicle at an apartment complex.

When deputies got there, they found the body of a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times.

No suspect is in custody right now. Detectives found the people involved in the shooting knew each other. This is an isolated incident, according to TCSO.

This is the ninth homicide of the year within TCSO’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with details about this shooting is asked TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS (8477).