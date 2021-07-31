Man shot at northeast Austin gas station after trying to resolve argument, affidavits say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Affidavits reveal an argument led up to a deadly shooting at a northeast Austin gas station earlier this month.

This week, two people were arrested in connection with the July 17 murder which happened at a Dessau Road gas station. Ronald Glen Falkquay II, 31, is charged with murder, and Sista Christina Fabian, 33, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Affidavits reveal the victim was Gerson Eleazar Garcia-Mejia, 38. He was shot in the parking lot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies looked at surveillance video and took witness statements to figure out what happened beforehand. According to the affidavits, Garcia-Mejia had walked to the store to buy beer. The suspect pulled up to a gas pump, but wasn’t able to drive up far enough to get gas, because the car in front of him was parked too far back.

The suspect went into the store and had a verbal argument with the driver of the other car. Garcia-Mejia and another witness tried to calm him down, according to the affidavits. The driver of the other car drove away, while Garcia-Mejia and the suspect had their own argument.

The suspect asked Garcia-Mejia to step outside, the affidavits said. That’s when the suspect grabbed a gun from his car and started pointing it at Garcia-Mejia as the argument continued. A woman with long hair was seen exiting the suspect vehicle before the suspect shot Garcia-Mejia, who suddenly collapsed.

The suspect and woman drove away from the scene.

Deputies tracked down the suspect’s car, a Chrysler Aspen, using descriptions from witnesses and a partial license plate number from 911 callers. They found it was registered to Fabian, the affidavits said. Using GPS data from the car, they were able to find it at a home different from where it was registered.

Deputies searched the car and found a receipt to the Pinstack restaurant from 30 minutes before the shooting. The affidavit said investigators viewed surveillance footage from the restaurant that day, which showed Fabian and Falkquay wearing the same clothing they were wearing in the surveillance footage from the gas station shooting.