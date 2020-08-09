Man pleads guilty to sending Travis County judges threatening messages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last month, a man pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to two Travis County judges in 2018.

Diedrich Holgate pleaded guilty to retaliation July 17.

According to court documents, he threatened to kill Travis County Judges Julie Kocurek and David Whalberg, because he was mad they had sent him to prison for previous charges.

In June 2019, a mistrial in Holgate’s case was declared, after a presiding judge said he was incompetent to stand trial.

Holgate was sentenced to five years in jail.