Man pleads guilty to reckless driving for 2020 crash that killed 2 on SH-71

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pled guilty to a lesser charge last month in Travis County after he crashed into a car on State Highway 71 and killed two people.

Joseph Diaz’s plea was reduced to reckless driving, although he was charged with two counts of manslaughter before. Court paperwork said he pled guilty July 28.

Under his plea terms, he’s not allowed to posses or purchase a gun or ammunition either.

The crash happened the morning of Jan. 19, 2020. Diaz, who was 21-years-old at the time, told police back then he was in a rental car and was scared he was going to miss his flight. He was weaving in an out of traffic, according to past court records, when a 2005 Acura with two people in it tried to cross the road.

Diaz then crashed into the Acura. Both passengers in the Acura were pronounced dead on scene, and the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.