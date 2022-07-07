TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Late last month, a man pleaded guilty to a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Austin in March 2020.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said Francisco Javier Llanas, 20, will be sentenced in August.

He shot and killed Oscar Manuel San Juan Jaimes, 19, in the 2200 block of East Stassney Lane on March 13, 2020. Llanas was 17 years old at the time.

Llanas was arrested on an unrelated aggravated assault charge on March 23, 2020, but a month later, he was indicted for the murder while in custody.

Austin police said at the time of the investigation witnesses told officers the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between people who knew each other. Jaimes, however, was just visiting and wasn’t believed to be the intended target.