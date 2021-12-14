Man pleads guilty in deadly 2018 crash in Lakeway

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The man accused of causing a 2018 crash that killed another man in Lakeway has been convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

According to court records, Cameron O’Connell pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Dec. 10 in the November 2018 crash that killed Michael James Babineaux, 36.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, O’Connell was driving a pickup truck that was heading westbound on State Highway 71 near Serene Hills Drive when he entered the center turn lane to pass the vehicle in front of him.

O’Connell lost control of his truck, officials said, and began skidding sideways before crashing into an SUV that was traveling eastbound. Babineaux died at the scene.

He was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication

“Cameron is heartbroken about the car accident that tragically killed Michael Babineaux, and his heart goes out to the entire Babineaux family for their loss,” O’Connell’s attorney Christopher M. Perri told KXAN.