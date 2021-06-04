Man killed in northern Travis County on Memorial Day identified

Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was killed in northern Travis County Monday as Jose Vicente Fernandez-Olveda, 48, of Mexico.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide happened in the 500 block of Howard Lane, after a caller reported a man stabbing someone and threatening another person around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspect surrendered to deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, and was transported to the hospital for treatment. TCSO didn’t say why.

Fernandez-Olveda’s body was found in a building behind a home, TCSO previously reported. Detectives believe he knew the suspect.

