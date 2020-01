TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 44-year-old man who died in a rollover car accident Friday that shut down Hamilton Pool Road has been identified.

Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man as Brandon Roy Edmondson. He was ejected from the vehicle, Austin Transportation says.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office completely closed Hamilton Pool Road at the 21000 block between Grand Summit and Martin Cove for a significant amount on Friday afternoon.