TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was indicted this week on multiple charges, including murder, in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to court records.

A Travis County grand jury indicted William Morin on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manslaughter, unlawful possession by a felon and deadly conduct discharging a firearm, court documents said.

Francisco Chavez, 41, was shot and killed after a family gathering in southeast Austin on Nov. 28, 2021, in the 4700 block of Cypress Road. That’s near Nuckols Crossing Road in southeast Austin.

Morin allegedly shot at Chavez and other people when a disturbance happened after the family gathering, according to the Austin Police Department. Chavez later died from his injuries on the scene.

KXAN has reached out to Morin’s attorney and will update this article if we receive a statement.

William Morin had prior convictions

Morin was also previously convicted of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Karnes County, Texas, in January 1992, according to the indictment.

Additionally, he was also convicted of assault family violence in June 2011 in Travis County.