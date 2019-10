TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is dead after a crash in western Travis County on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of FM 620 and Falcon Head Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene and ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for a second man in his 20s. Medics took the second man to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.