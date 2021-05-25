Man found on side of Lakeway road dies hours later, police need help finding his family

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Lakeway police say a man who appeared to have been jogging Tuesday morning was later found by another jogger and taken to hospital where he later died. Now they need help trying to contact his family.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Police say the man, estimated to be 50-70 years old, was found by another jogger around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Challenger. That’s near the Lakeway Marina.

The man didn’t have identification on him, police said, so his family hasn’t been notified. Police said the man was wearing a gray shirt green and black shorts and has gray hair.

Police don’t believe the man’s death is suspicious. If you know who the man could be, call LPD at 512-261-2801.