TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A jury last week convicted a man of a terroristic threat against a peace officer stemming from an incident that happened in September of last year.

Kyle Taylor, 39, was found guilty of two counts of terroristic threat against a peace officer, according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Testimony for the jury trial started Tuesday, July 18, and on Wednesday, July 19, the jury deliberated and found Taylor guilty of the two counts.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Lago Vista Police Department received warrants for Taylor’s arrest on Sept. 8, 2022, for offenses that took place on Sept. 7.

Lago Vista PD arrested Taylor on Jan. 10, and he was indicted on two counts of the offense of terroristic threat against a peace officer on March 28, according to the release.

The district attorney’s office did not specify what the incident was or what agency the peace officer works with.

“Our office takes incredibly seriously any threats made to our law enforcement officers in Travis County,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We thank and commend Lago Vista Police Sergeant Jerome Brooks and Officer Robert Quick for their bravery and courage in calmly de-escalating a dangerous situation to avoid any loss of life or physical harm to anyone.”