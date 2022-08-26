TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was charged with murder after the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said he lied about another man’s death, saying the man died from a drug overdose when he was really assaulted.

Matthew Schultz, 43, of Leander, was arrested Thursday related to the June 28 death of Kevin Clevish, 39, also of Leander, according to TCSO.

TCSO said around 3:30 a.m. that day, deputies responded to a dead person call in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. Schultz told deputies Clevish “had possibly overdosed on cocaine.”

An autopsy found injuries and trauma to Clevish’s body. Detectives found Clevish had been in an argument with Schultz, during which Schultz physically assaulted Clevish, TCSO said.

Detectives decided to wait for final autopsy results to determine if drugs were a factor in the death. TCSO said the results received this week found no drugs in Clevish’s system, so the death was ruled a homicide.

TCSO said this marks 11 homicides to occur so far this year within its jurisdiction.