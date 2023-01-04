TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man was arrested Sunday after court records said he evaded police officers in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Court records said there was a camera hit on a stolen vehicle located near Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road, and a Pflugerville Police Department patrol officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 685 and Pfennig Lane in Pflugerville.

When police activated the emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle and suspect, the suspect quickly drove over a curb and through flowerbeds onto FM 685, according to records.

Court documents said throughout the course of the pursuit, the vehicle ran red lights, drove at high rates of speed, drove the wrong way on roads and ultimately caused a collision involving another vehicle and a bicyclist.

The suspect eventually got out of the vehicle and began to run from officers, but officers caught and arrested 37-year-old Darwin Dewayne Davis after utilizing a stun gun.

Records said inside the stolen vehicle, officers found a firearm—which was also reported stolen.

In the court documents, it was said Davis was a registered felon, with a charge as recent as Nov. 19.

Travis County jail records showed seven charges related to the incident and bonds totaling $175,000. The charges included the following:

unauthorized use of a vehicle

theft of firearm

evading arrest/detention with vehicle

evading arrest/detention

accident involving damage to vehicle

accident involving serious bodily injury

unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Travis county jail records also showed a parole violation charge on Davis’ record.

Jail records showed that Davis remained booked in the Travis County jail as of Wednesday.