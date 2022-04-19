PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man and his dog were rescued by Travis County first responders after a fire at a Wells Branch apartment building, according to a press release.

Firefighters with the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 saw flames coming from the third floor and through the roof of the Churchill Crossing Apartments after arriving at the scene early Tuesday morning. The man and his dog were trapped on the third floor, the release said.

Travis County ESD No. 2 said there weren’t any casualties. The fire damaged 24 units — six units had direct damage and 12 were without power.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the release said.

“We successfully evacuated all tenants and their four-legged friends quickly from the building,” Fire Chief for ESD. No 2 Nick Perkins said in the release.

Perkins said this apartment building is part of a plan that makes sure there are working smoke and carbon dioxide alarms in homes over 10 years old in the district. The release said the man who was rescued was alerted by a working fire alarm.