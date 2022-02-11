Man dies in domestic violence-related shooting, TCSO says

Michael McKee, was the 911 caller who reported the domestic violence shooting. TCSO said he was taken into custody and charged with murder. (Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man died in a shooting in Manor Thursday evening related to domestic violence, officials said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Manor Police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Runnel Ridge Road just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

When deputies arrived on scene, TCSO said they found Russell Howard, 51, with a gunshot wound. Howard died at the scene.

Howard’s partner, Michael McKee, was the 911 caller who reported the shooting. TCSO said he was taken into custody and charged with murder.

McKee’s bond was set at $250,000.