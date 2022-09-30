TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in custody at the Travis County Correctional Complex died after he was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this week.

A corrections officer found Andres Villareal-Salguero, 30, unresponsive in his cell around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS immediately administered CPR, but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m.

He was booked into custody in July 2021.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, which is customary with any death in custody.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the final report is pending.