Man dies at the hospital after Travis County deputies detain him

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A naked man who was detained by Travis County deputies Wednesday afternoon died at the hospital.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:19 p.m., deputies went to the 11900 block of Bluebonnet Lane near Manchaca after reports of a naked man in the street who was assaulting a woman.

Deputies detained Eddie Vargas, 28, of Leander, with handcuffs. TCSO said about a minute later, Vargas lost consciousness, but he was breathing. EMS and firefighters were called to the scene and started CPR.

Deputies were told Vargas was using drugs, TCSO said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division (with help from the Texas Rangers) and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the in-custody death, which is normal protocol.

An autopsy was done Thursday, and toxicology results are pending.