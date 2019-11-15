Man dies after being shot in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after he was shot at a Pflugerville 7-Eleven on Thursday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 17511 Schultz Ln. around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A press release from the department said suspects were last seen in a white Cadillac sedan and a white Dodge 1500 truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.