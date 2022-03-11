Man dies after being shot in head in Travis County, suspect arrested

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after being shot in the head near Garden Gate Drive on March 4, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The agency is now pursuing a murder charge against another man.

The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. that day. Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Garden Gate Drive near FM 973 after a caller reported someone shooting in front of his home.

Once deputies arrived, TCSO said they found four men, two of whom were shot in the head. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

TCSO said that after investigating they arrested Roy Garcia, 54 of Austin, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/handgun, a second-degree felony.

One of the men shot in the head, Freddie Portillo, 33, of Austin, died from his injuries, and an autopsy was performed Friday.

Now, the agency said it’s seeking a murder charge against Garcia. This is the TCSO’s fifth homicide investigation of the year.