MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Texas Rangers and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after officers shot a man along Highway 290 late Thursday night. Police say the man was armed with a knife.

According to Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps, Austin Police were called about an attempted carjacking and stabbing at the Capitol Wright Distribution Center around 8:50 p.m.

Phipps said officers went to look for the suspect when a Travis County deputy found the man around 9:25 p.m. on Highway 290.

According to Phipps, the man was “non-compliant.”

TCSO deputies and Manor Police officers arrived shortly afterwards. The suspect was walking in the main lanes of the roadway, according to Phipps.

Phipps said a deputy used a Taser and shortly afterwards one Travis County deputy and a Manor police officer fired shots.

According to Phipps, Manor PD started life-saving measures immediately until Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 and Austin Travis County EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez says the deputies involved will be put on administrative leave. Hernandez says the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Office as well as the Texas Rangers are investigating.