Man dies 5 days after vehicle struck him on his bicycle in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — An 88-year-old man died five days after a vehicle struck him on his bicycle in Pflugerville.

A spokesperson with the City of Pflugerville confirmed that Thi Ho died on Sept. 17. He was involved in a crash that happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 10th Street and Settlers Valley Drive.

The city reported that the driver stayed on the scene after the collision. It’s not immediately known if police wrote any citations for that person.

KXAN is also working to find out if Pflugerville police can share any information about what caused the crash or the circumstances that led up to it.