AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County jury handed down a conviction March 22, the first time in over two years an in-person trial with a jury was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Ray Adams, 39, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree felony tampering with a corpse. He was being tried in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Robin Hatcher, who was 52 at the time. She had been missing since August 2019, and Adams was arrested in April 2020.

Adams was sentenced to 72 years in state prison, 52 years for the murder charge and 20 years for tampering with a corpse, to be served at the Huntsville prison.

Keith Lauerman, Adams’ attorney, said an appeal is coming.

“Mr. Adams maintains his innocence and plans to appeal his case,” Lauerman said. “Regardless of his guilt or innocence, he is a product of a mental health system that falls short of providing adequate treatment for those struggling with mental illness every day.”

The arrest affidavit from 2020 details both Adams’ mental health and a confession to the murder. It said Adams flagged down a mental health officer on North Lamar Boulevard in central Austin saying “he felt homicidal,” and that he was paranoid and thought people were following him. The incident happened about a week after Hatcher’s family last saw her.

The affidavit said Adams told officers he strangled Hatcher after an argument, and then put her body in a dumpster.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said having a jury trial again was a step in the right direction for justice. Jury selection was March 14-15 and testimony began March 16 before the jury reached its verdict.

“Resuming in-person criminal jury trials is crucial to ensure justice is served and bringing peace to the victims,” Garza said. “Our office will seek justice for every victim of violent crime, and we hope the family of Mrs. Hatcher has closure with this verdict.”