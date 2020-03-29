Man arrested in high-speed chase near Hill Country Galleria

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested following a high-speed chase with police officers near the Hill Country Galleria on Highway 71 West Thursday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.

Qusai Walid Zaqzouq, 25, led a Bee Cave police officer on a chase at the 13000 block of Highway 71 W Thursday at 7:30 p.m. after he drove his car into oncoming traffic near the officer’s squad car, the affidavit says.

The officer turned around to follow the Nissan Sentra and saw it weaving in and out of traffic in east and westbound lanes while allegedly driving “over 100 miles per hour,” according to the affidavit. Unable to catch the car, the officer was told to stop the pursuit at the intersection of Highway 71 and Bee Creek Road.

The affidavit says officers attempted to slow down Zaqzouq’s car with spike strips, but we’re unable to get the deterrent down before the car passed the officer’s location.

After several more minutes, Lakeway dispatch told a Texas DPS helicopter that Zaqzouq’s car crashed at the 7500 block of FM 969 in Austin. The helicopter followed as Zaqzouq left the vehicle and ran to a nearby field, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says police arrested Zaqzouq. Zaqzouq’s car was the only property damaged in the crash.

Zaqzouq has been charged with evading arrest and reckless driving and is in custody at Travis County jail as of Saturday night, March 28.