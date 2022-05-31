TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested after another man was shot multiple times and killed in northern Travis County last week.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of May 25 at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Shoreline Drive, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s near Bratton Lane in the Wells Branch area.

According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Gutierrez, 22, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the shooting. Online jail records show Gutierrez is in the Travis County Correctional Complex with a bond set at $500,000. The sheriff’s office arrested him the day of the murder, May 25. Gutierrez does not have an attorney listed online.

TCSO hasn’t identified the victim yet but previously said it was a man in his 20s. Deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on May 25 after reports about gunfire and a person dying in a vehicle at an apartment complex.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told deputies they were in a vehicle with Gutierrez when he opened fire on the victim, who was in another car, after a brief confrontation. The witness and Gutierrez were trying to drive out of the apartment complex when the victim blocked them with his car.

The witness told deputies Gutierrez asked them if the victim was armed before pulling out his own gun.

The affidavit said after the shooting, Gutierrez then drove off with the witness in the car and dropped them off on the side of the road near an H-E-B in Round Rock.

Law enforcement identified Gutierrez using social media and also found he was involved in a crash in Round Rock in April 2021. Camera footage of Gutierrez from the crash matched up with photos of him on social media.