AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lago Vista police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Burnside Circle Monday after a man’s Facebook posts threatening Lago Vista ISD teachers were reported.

LVPD said at the time of the threat, 56-year-old David Lee Kneblick had access to two handguns, both of which were loaded to capacity, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit said Kneblick made three separate threatening posts to the social medial platform. One post referenced killing teachers.

In that post, Kneblick wrote, “What the f— is going on I go into a school with a gun I carry there’s going to be some dead a– teachers.”

According to Kneblick’s affidavit, the “dead a– teachers,” statement placed a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury.

In addition to the posts, court documents said Kneblick also made other comments that did not make threats but displayed disdain for the Lago Vista school district.

Kneblick was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, as well as a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

As of Friday, Kneblick was not shown as booked into the Travis County jail.

Lago Vista ISD said the Lago Vista Police Department contacted the district about the threat it received, as well as informed the district that police made an arrest within minutes of receiving the information.

“LVPD made us aware of the arrest the following morning and to let us know there was no active threat to any of the LVISD campuses,” LVISD said. “We did send a letter to parents to let them know of the incident.”



