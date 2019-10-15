Man accused of trying to ram into a boat towing a wakeboarder on Lake Travis

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A dangerous confrontation on the Colorado River Monday afternoon led to the arrest of a man the Travis County Sheriff’s office says tried to crash into another boat, almost sending a wakeboarder into a propellor.

Deputies were sent to a call of a disturbance between two boats on the water near Rough Hollow Marina around 3 p.m. The responding deputy said the boats involved were also the subjects of a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver an hour earlier.

At the scene, 64-year-old Kyle Spillar told deputies a passing boat caused a wake that made a loose pipe fall from an overhead storage area and hit him in the head, arm and foot. Spillar said he was angry and began yelling at the other driver.

In a call he made to 9-1-1, Spillar told the dispatcher, “I have a c——— that keeps coming by in a wakeboard boat and if he comes by again I’m going to shoot his a–.” When asked if he was carrying a gun, Spillar replied, “No but I’ll cut loose from this anchor and run over his a– if he does it again. I’m sick of it, I’m tired of the b——- doing this s—.”

The victim, who was driving the other boat, said Spillar drove directly at him, forcing him to slow down to avoid a crash. An 11-year-old girl who was wakeboarding at the time collided with the back of the victim’s boat near the propellor as it decelerated.

KXAN reached out to the victim who said he wanted him and his family to remain anonymous. He said Spillar’s actions forced him to choose between putting one of the children in danger by slowing down or all of them by getting hit.

He told KXAN, as Spillar was driving towards him he could see the anger in his eyes. The victim explained that as Spillar was attempting to ram him, he and his wife were trying to get him to realize there was still a child in the water. The victim said Spillar, “didn’t care because of the blind rage he was in. “

He said Spillar tried to crash into him again, but this time Spillar jumped onto his boat “like a pirate,” yelling and brandishing a steel pipe with both hands. According to the victim, he was able to grab the pipe and push Spillar overboard.

Spillar told deputies he never jumped onto the victim’s boat. Investigators told him they found a shoe print of limestone mud on the boat and that the deck of his boat was covered in limestone mud. Spillar later said he may have been on the bow of the victim’s boat, according to an affidavit.

Spillar was arrested and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. He also faces a $10,000 bond.