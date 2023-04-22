AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man that faced a murder charge out of Travis County was found to be incompetent to stand trial in February after a competency evaluation was performed.

Records showed that 34-year-old Jose Fernando Martinez-Ruiz would be committed to a mental health facility or residential care facility for inpatient observation and treatment for a period not to exceed 120 days.

The court said that committing Martinez-Ruiz to a mental health facility or residential care facility was not a result of any factual determination that the defendant is not a danger to himself or others.

All of the documents made available to the court during the proceedings will be provided to the facility, according to records.

Travis County court records showed Martinez-Ruiz faced charges for murder, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a May 2021 incident.