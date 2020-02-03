Man accused of making threat against school after receiving automated phone calls

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man is facing a third-degree felony charge after he was accused of threatening to shoot people at a school in Manor, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

The affidavit says Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 19, left an angry voicemail after receiving an automated call from Lagos Elementary.

The voicemail, left at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 16, said among other profanities, “Stop f—— calling me, I’m gonna go over and shot the f—— school up b—-,” the affidavit says.

The phone number used to leave the voicemail once belonged to a parent who received automated calls from the school with updates for events, the affidavit said. When authorities issued a subpoena for information about the number, it came back as Gonzales’, the affidavit says.

Police spoke with a family member of Gonzales’, and although she said he has a tendency to get very angry sometimes, she didn’t think he would follow through with such a threat. Police asked if she could verify if it was his voice on the message, and she confirmed it was his, the affidavit says.

Gonzales faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, and is currently not in police custody.