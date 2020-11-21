Man accused of hitting on-duty Travis County deputy in October arrested

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of hitting a Travis County deputy, who was conducting traffic near a school, and fleeing the scene has been arrested.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members arrested Jonathan Watts, who was identified as a result of the sheriff’s office investigation. He’s charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, and his bail is set at $100,000, TCSO said.

The alleged hit and run happened Oct. 20 on McNeil Drive. The suspected car, a Lexus ES 350, was later found in an apartment complex’s parking garage near U.S. 183 and Pond Springs Road, according to TCSO. It was impounded.

The deputy that was hit was taken to a local hospital and released the same day, TCSO previously reported.