Man accused of causing wreck after intentionally fishtailing pickup on FM 1625

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A man was arrested and is accused of running from the scene of a car wreck on Farm to Market Road 1625 Sunday night.

Sergio Ramirez Gonzalez, 23, is facing a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid with bodily injury after a crash near Creedmoor in southeast Travis County.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told an officer Gonzalez was “intentionally over-accelerating” while going west on Old Lockhart Road in a blue pickup. The pick up fishtailed twice the witness said, and then as it was fishtailing a third time headed toward the intersection with FM 1625, the pickup went off the road.

The affidavit says as Gonzalez tried to correct his path and get back on the road, he crossed the road and hit another car. The crash disabled both vehicles and caused pelvic injuries to the other driver, the affidavit says. As the witness stopped to help, Gonzalez walked away from the scene, the affidavit says. A Mustang Ridge officer was the first to respond to the scene, the affidavit says, and saw Gonzalez near the underpass of State Highway 45.

The Mustang Ridge officer pursued Gonzalez on foot. The officer found Gonzalez hiding in a nearby ditch, and Gonzalez took off again. He stumbled as he started to run, and the officer caught him, the affidavit says.

According to jail records, Gonzalez is being held in Travis County Jail on $15,000 bond.