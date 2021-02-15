Low pressure propane tanks leave hundreds without heat and gas across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors across Central Texas are having problems with propane tank gas shortages. Some are still without heat and didn’t get gas back until just before 6 p.m. Monday. That’s almost two days after the outage.

KXAN has now received reports out of Georgetown, Leander and east Austin, where frozen propane tanks are losing pressure. This is why neighbors have lost heat and/or gas.

And now each of these communities are doing their best just to get by.

“We have layers on… we all have gloves and hats on our heads,” Kandi Gunter, an east Austin resident said.

On top of being without heat and gas, Gunter said she and her family also lost power on Monday morning.

“We as a family readied our house, we readied our car, we made sure we had enough food,” Gunter said.

Even in trying her best to prepare, Gunter said her biggest issues brought on by this winter storm were out of her control.

“We just had no idea the one thing we had to have would be gas, and that would be out of our control,” Gunter said. “The tanks were low on Friday. Well, Friday should have been the day they [Ferrellgas] filled them.”

Ferrellgas is Gunter’s provider. According to the company, it said icy roads are making getting to propane tanks difficult. However, Ferrellgas said crews were able to get pressure back up just over the halfway mark and will continue deliveries with the help of emergency sanding trucks.

But that won’t be happening for neighbors in Leander, according to Mayor Troy Hill.

“Atmos Energy, who supplies gas to most of Leander… they had to make a choice to possibly lose everybody or cut off gas to 600 homes,” Hill said.

Atmos Energy said the following in a statement:

“Supply interruption due to the historic winter storm could cause a loss of natural gas service to home or business. Governor Greg Abbott issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to wind chill warnings and stress on utility and natural gas providers. Governor Abbott also underscored the need for everyone to conserve energy and requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House to make additional resources available. Industrial customers who have been asked to curtail their natural gas usage are urged to comply, and we can all help by taking small steps to support our community.”

Take these steps to reduce energy usage now:

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower. Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible .

as much as possible Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees , because it can account for as much as 25% of the energy consumed in your home.

, because it can account for as much as 25% of the energy consumed in your home. Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use . By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on. Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40% of your home’s hot water use.

Showering accounts for about 40% of your home’s hot water use. Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

like your washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy. Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney! If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Please be aware this process could take several days. When natural gas service is ready to be restored, here’s what you can expect:

A technician will perform essential services in compliance with social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and communities.

A resident 18 years of age or older will need to be present.

If you are not home or at your business, we will leave a door tag with instructions. For questions regarding your natural gas service, please call (888) 286-6700.

If you leave your home, make sure to do the following to prevent frozen pipes:

Leave your faucets running at a trickle;

Open your cabinet doors;

Close all your doors, windows, and curtains to retain heat.

For a list of resources provided by Texas Division of Emergency Management, click here.

Hill and another council member decided to brave conditions to collect and deliver heaters in the area in the meantime.

“I’ve gotten text messages from people who have small kids, who haven’t had heat now for a day and a half,” he said.

Gunter just wants more accountability from her gas company, Ferrellgas, while preparing for another cold night.

“They expect me to pay my bill,” Gunter said. “I expect them to provide the service when it’s supposed to be provided.”