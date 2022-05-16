AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some homeowners say they’re experiencing long phone wait times and calls dropping while trying to reach the Travis Central Appraisal District to protest their appraisal values.

Monday is the general deadline to submit a protest form.

Property owners have until Monday or 30 days after your appraisal is mailed, whichever is later. Each property’s protest deadline is listed on its appraisal.

About 98,000 protests have been submitted as of Monday morning, according to TCAD. This is less than the number of protests TCAD received on protest day in 2021.

Several viewers reached out about the wait time issues via our ReportIt tip line, so we contacted TCAD to learn more.

A spokesperson with TCAD told us the agency isn’t having phone trouble on Monday.

TCAD said while there is a considerable wait time, it’s been like that for the last month since notices of appraised value went out. The district told KXAN on April 14 notices were on their way to homeowners.

TCAD added in its Monday statement it is “typical” for there to be a significant wait time on protest deadline day.

“This is one of the biggest reasons why we encourage people to not wait until the deadline to file their protests,” the TCAD spokesperson said.

All residential appraisals have been mailed out, a spokesperson said. The remaining appraisals that still need to be mailed are for business personal property accounts and some historical properties — both of which require extra paperwork, a spokesperson said.

If a property owner didn’t receive a mailed notice, they can search TCAD’s website for their 2022 appraisal information.

You can get in touch with TCAD through email or online chat in addition to calling, the district said.