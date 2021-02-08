Local vaccine partnership targets left out healthcare workers

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX (KXAN) – Thousands of local healthcare workers not affiliated with large hospitals are finally getting the COVID-19 shot.

It’s the work of a partnership that includes Austin-based healthcare group Code 4 Emergency Services and the Travis County Medical Society.

By the end of the week, the groups say 3500 frontline healthcare workers are expected to get their second vaccine dose. Many of them are small practice doctors and their staffs who were left to fend for themselves while big hospitals were allocated the vaccine from the state.

“There was a dire need for these clinicians who did not have access to the vaccine,” said Scott Davidson, who is President of Code 4. “We were surprised honestly of the full extent of their plight.”

We’ve reported on the struggle some healthcare workers in unique situations have faced in trying to register for the vaccine.

The vaccination partnership also includes the Travis County Medical Alliance, St. David’s HealthCare, the Austin Independent School District, and Austin Public Health.

The coalition of healthcare organizations has already given second doses to some of those 35-hundred healthcare workers. The rest will be vaccinated at an event this Thursday through Saturday.

“It’s not just nurses and PAs, that’s receptionists too who have to be face-to-face with patients, and they don’t know if they’re sick or not,” said Marshall Cothran, CEO of the Travis County Medical Society.