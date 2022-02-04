Local disaster declaration issued for city of Austin, Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Local leaders issued a local state of disaster for Travis County after a winter storm moved through the area Thursday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown issued the state of disaster for both the city of Austin and Travis County after a winter storm brought frigid temperatures and ice.

“I want to thank all the community partners, emergency services personnel, and governmental entities that came together and responded quickly and efficiently to this winter weather event,” said Brown in a press release. “I also want to thank the public for heeding the warnings and preparing in advance of this storm. Because of everyone’s efforts, we were able to minimize the effects and focus our efforts on the most vulnerable.”

The declaration would allow the city and local government to be reimbursed for the costs of shelters, supplies and staffing needed.

“This declaration gives the City the ability to position itself and be reimbursed the costs of the shelters, supplies, and personnel necessary to keep our community safe and warm,” said Adler. “This declaration is also a recognition of yet another extreme weather event and the inspiring response of a community that continues to come together to help one another.”

Austin concluded a 32-hour freeze Friday afternoon after a day of frigid day of temperatures and freezing rain and sleet covering the area Thursday. Icy roads began to melt Friday but could freeze again as temperatures are expected to drop heading into the weekend.