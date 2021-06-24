LIVE: Funeral services for Travis County deputy killed in March 2020 car crash held Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral services for a Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in a western Travis County car crash in March 2020 are being held Thursday.

Senior Deputy Christopher Korzilius died in a two-car crash in the 7700 block of FM 2244, west of Loop 360, when a two-door Infiniti crossed the road going westbound and hit his Ford Escape, which was traveling eastbound.

TCSO says Korzilius joined the sheriff’s office in June 2016 and spent most of his time working night shift patrol in eastern Travis County. He was promoted to senior deputy two years after joining the agency and joined the VICE unit in January 2020.

The services are being held at Austin Ridge Bible Church, beginning at 1 p.m.

TCSO released the program for the services, and the order of events will be:

Rifle, Color Guard, and Flag Folding Team Placement

Three-volley salute

Taps

Flag Folding & Presentation to the Sheriff

Flag Folding Team Exits

Final 10-42 (Radio call)

Helicopter flyover

Riderless Horse

Amazing Grace (APD Pipe & Drum)

March Off of Color Guard

His service was originally scheduled for March 2020 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.