List: Stage 5 cancellations, closings in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Austin Public Health officials announced Austin-Travis County’s transition to Stage 5 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines due to “uncontrolled” spread.

The announcement triggered several cancellations and closures among businesses in the Austin area. Find a list below.

Adelbert’s BreweryThe brewery will only be open for to-go beers from 3 to 7 p.m.

Drink.Well — The central Austin bar announced a voluntary closure of dine-in service. DrinkWell will only be open for contactless curbside pick-up.

ZACH TheatreThe ZACH Theatre announced it will cancel performances of “A Rockin’ Holiday Concert” from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

