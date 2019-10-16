Family sues, claims hospital didn’t give girl antivenom after rattlesnake bite

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect Ascension Seton Hays did not administer antivenom to the girl.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a girl bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake in September 2018 has filed a lawsuit against Ascension Seton Hays and a doctor there, claiming medical negligence.

According to the lawsuit, the family took the girl and the dead snake to the hospital within 30 minutes of the bite. The lawsuit claims she wasn’t given antivenom during her four hours in the hospital, and claims doctors also did not monitor her platelet count. She had venom-induced thrombocytopenia or a low platelet count, which affected her blood’s ability to clot.

“This negligence caused [the girl] to suffer complications, including but not limited to permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and a life of pain,” the lawsuit said. It added that her family faces $585,259.73 in medical bills.

The girl was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, where she was given 37 vials of antivenom, the lawsuit said.

KXAN reached out to Ascension Seton for a statement. It said it cannot comment on pending litigation, but added, “Our highest priority remains providing a safe environment for the patients and communities we are privileged to serve.”

The family is seeking more than $1 million and is asking for a jury trial in Travis County.