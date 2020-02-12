Las Lomitas families now have running water, Commissioners Court says

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Las Lomitas families finally have running water.

The Travis County Commissioners Court, along with Creedmoor Maha Water Supply and others, were able to get running water to the families in unincorporated east Travis County, the court said in a press release.

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez highlighted the issue in January. Before they had access to running water, families paid for county bulk water, about $10 for every 4,000 gallons, Santos Lara said. That water, however, isn’t potable, so families had to spend more for drinking water.

When Lara talked with KXAN about the issue, he said, holding back tears, “I say to myself, we are in America. It’s not easy, but we are here.”

Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez, who represents Precinct 4, thanked everyone involved.

“Many thanks to the large group of people who have worked on this issue of delivering clean drinking water to families in the unincorporated areas of Travis County,” she said.

“This is only the beginning. As conversations with water corporations continue, more homes and neighborhoods will get water,” she said.