LIVE: Large law enforcement presence responding to possible incident near Mansfield Dam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large law enforcement presence is responding to a “possible incident” near Mansfield Dam in Lakeway Tuesday morning, according to Lower Colorado River Authority.

Travis County Sheriff’s deputies and the Austin Police Department are assisting LCRA at the 4400 block of Farm to Market 620 which is near Jessica Hollis Park and a power infrastructure near Mansfield Dam.

Austin-Travis County EMS is there in support of law enforcement. ATCEMS says the call came in around 9:50 a.m. There are no patients at this time.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.