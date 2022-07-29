Firefighter crews are working a large grass fire near FM 973 and FM 969 in eastern Travis County. Photo: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighter crews are working a large grass fire near FM 973 and FM 969 in eastern Travis County Friday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department said on social media.

That intersection is just west of State Highway 130.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the westbound lanes of FM 969 at FM 973 are closed.

The AFD tweeted at 6:30 p.m. that the fire was approximately 20 acres and was mostly contained.







(Images from the Austin Fire Department)

STAR Flight has made multiple water drops, and Travis County Fire Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service are assisting as well.

This story will be updated.