TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 67-acre fire in a Travis County field is under control, the Pflugerville Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon. The fire was moving north toward several homes and two barns.

Travis County ESD No. 2 said the fire was accidentally started by farm equipment operating close by. A smaller fire started in the same field Tuesday.

Multiple Travis County ESDs, the Round Rock and Austin Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service worked to contain the fire. STAR Flight helicopters helped by providing water drops.

Crews are fighting a brush fire Wednesday in Pflugerville near Cameron Road. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

PFD posted about the fire at Cameron Road and Fuchs Grove on its Facebook page at 1:18 p.m. Area roads will remain closed for the immediate future, according to a press release.

Several firefighter units are remaining at the scene for the next several hours to address hotspots, PFD said. Please avoid the area.